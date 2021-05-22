newsbreak-logo
Amber Alert issued for 5-month-old baby last seen in car stolen from NC gas station

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police in Greensboro have issued an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old girl after someone took her Friday night.

Authorities said Nora Grant was in a running car around 9:30 p.m. while her mom was inside a gas station getting direction when someone jumped in the car and drove off.

The suspect accused of taking the baby is about 20 years old and was last seen wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks and blue Nike slides. Grant was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red and white flower designs.

The car police are searching for is a black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with a North Carolina plate and tag number HFK2015. The car has a dent on the driver side bumper with some white paint on it.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at 336-706-4230 or call 911.

(WATCH: Iredell County sheriff searches for 2 missing children allegedly abducted by mother)

