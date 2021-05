In its 'extra' week, Cougars get an extra-inning win over Clackamas, extra-inning loss to GlencoeCanby High's softball team has enjoyed a little extra action in the "extra week" of its truncated season, splitting a pair of extra-inning games with nonleague foes. On Tuesday, May 18, the Cougar offense unleashed its fury with a 20-hit barrage during an extra-innings 17-14 win over Clackamas. "It was the second game in a row that went to extra innings," coach Tyler Kraft said. "We had 20 hits and had amazing offensive production from the entire team." Ella Kiehl led the offense by driving in...