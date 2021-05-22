Chamber president writes 1,000th column

WOODBURY — New Morning Market at 129 Main Street North is supporting Greenwoods Counseling & Referrals through the market’s May Round Up for a Cause effort. With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the market selected Greenwoods as this month’s recipient to raise awareness and funding through the Round Up for a Cause effort. Every time customers check out at the register, they have the opportunity to make an impact and a difference in a person’s life by rounding up their change, the market’s announcement said. New Morning Market will additionally match all donations up to $500.