Torrington, CT

Chamber president writes 1,000th column

By Emily M. Olson
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORRINGTON — While she was celebrating Mother’s Day May 9, JoAnn Ryan also was celebrating a personal milestone: her 1,000th column in the Register Citizen. Ryan, executive director of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, has been at the helm of the organization for 20 years. She’s an active participant in the community where she lives. With support from the ever-growing membership of the chamber, Ryan has made the organization into a group that supports businesses and individuals with education, numerous events and recognition.

