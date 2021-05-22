newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lumberton, NC

Lumberton, NC – UPDATE: Levon LeGrand Dies from Injuries in N.C. 41 Crash

jmburtonlawblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumberton, NC (May 22, 2021) – A 41-year-old man from Lumberton has passed away from injuries sustained in a vehicle crash last weekend. The collision originally took place on Saturday, May 15th on North Carolina Highway 41 in Robeson County. According to police, 44-year-old Demetrius Jerard Singleton was operating a...

www.jmburtonlawblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Robeson County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Lumberton, NC
County
Robeson County, NC
Robeson County, NC
Traffic
Lumberton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Killed Crash#Fatal Crash#No Charges In Crash#The Highway Patrol#Burton Law Firm#North Carolinians#N C#North Carolina Law#Injured Victims#Fatal Car Accidents#Man#Motor Vehicle Accidents#Police Reports#Medical#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Lumberton, NCWMBF

One dead, three injured in Lumberton crash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating a crash in Lumberton that left one person dead and three others injured. The deadly accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Robert Avenue near Carver Street, according to a press release from Lumberton police. A 2009 Ford traveling west on Roberts Avenue...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Lumberton, NCPosted by
MyPembroke NC

Crime report

Dennis Farris reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone vandalized a hotel room at Red Roof Inn, located on Capuano Stre
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Supporters of those with autism says legislation signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper should expand access to treatment services and rein in costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed outside the Executive Mansion on Monday says behavior analysts can now operate independently, rather than under the previously required supervision of psychologists.
New Hanover County, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
US News and World Report

$9M Settlement for 2 Men Wrongfully Sent to Death Row

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Lawyers representing two former North Carolina sheriff’s deputies agreed on Friday to a $9 million settlement with two intellectually disabled half brothers who spent decades behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in the 1983 killing of an 11-year-old girl. The lawyers for former Robeson County Sheriff’s...