MLB rumors: 4 Yankees realistic trade targets to replace Aaron Hicks | Indians’ Amed Rosario, Rangers’ Delino Deshields Jr., more
NEW YORK — The Yankees need a center fielder. Aaron Hicks will have surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist. Brett Gardner hasn’t hit enough to be given the everyday job, plus at age 37, there’s an injury risk playing him so often. Clint Frazier and Tyler Wade shouldn’t be more than emergency options. Highly regarded center field prospect Estevan Florial might have been pushed early to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but the Yankees aren’t going to rush him.www.nj.com