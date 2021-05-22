7 Reasons why May 2021 is our most marvelous month yet

Sometimes what we notice the most about some of our favorite movie characters are the things that we would definitely miss if they weren’t there. When it comes to Indiana Jones there are a few things, such as the company he keeps, which has dwindled over the years, the adventures he goes on, and the outfit he tends to wear most often. The leather jacket, the whip, and of course, the fedora. To be fair, there wasn’t a lot of thought given to the customary headpiece that Jones appears to like so much until 1989 when The Last Crusade came out and we had the chance to find out where he actually came across his favored hat. When young Indy managed to lift a golden cross from a bunch of tomb robbers but then lost it to the same robber’s thanks to the town sheriff, the leader of the group made it a point to plunk his own fedora down on Indy’s head and give him the inspiration that would carry him from that point forward. The fact that Indy lost the fight that day but was given a nod of respect, in a way, from a fellow treasure-seeker managed to help him keep his head up in a big way as he kept the hat and wore it from that day on. There’s no doubt that the individual that gave him the hat passed on in canon quite a while back, but the hat has been a part of Indy’s person in a big way ever since. In fact, it’s one of the few personal belongings that he always tries to save when he can, and the hat has even come back to him when it’s believed to have been lost, as it did when he was still sitting on a ledge, out of breath after avoiding a terrifying fall in a tank. The hat just rolled back to him via the wind, as though to say “That was a close one, ready to get going?”.