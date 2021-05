Steven Michael Hendrickson was 35 and the proud single dad of two kids. He loved his Tesla Model 3 and posted at least two TikTok videos praising FSD and how it made driving more relaxing. On 5 May 2021, at 2:30 AM, his Tesla crashed into an overturned truck on State Highway 210 in California. The crash injured the truck driver, a person that was helping this driver, and killed Hendrickson. US government authorities NHTSA decided to investigate the incident.