Subtropical Storm Ana forms out in Atlantic, expected to dissipate

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI — The National Hurricane Center says subtropical storm Ana formed in the Atlantic Ocean early Saturday. In a 5 a.m. advisory, the hurricane center says Ana is located about 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 45 mph. Forecasters say the system is expected to continue its slow and erratic motion, and then dissipate in a few days.

Miami, TX
