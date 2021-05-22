Subtropical Storm Ana forms out in Atlantic, expected to dissipate

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hemphill; Lipscomb; Ochiltree; Roberts The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lipscomb County in the Panhandle of Texas Eastern Roberts County in the Panhandle of Texas Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Ochiltree County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 645 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northwest of Miami, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lipscomb, Canadian, Miami, Higgins, Lora, Glazier and Lake Marvin. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH