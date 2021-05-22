Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?

There is never any shortage of fighting games that release into the marketplace and are active with players. However, if you’re specifically looking for anime-style fighting games then you’ll still find quite a few newly added releases coming out each year. With 2021, there are some games we’re hopeful to see release this year, but those that are just looking to try something new and may find quite a bit of enjoyment out of right now can look back to some other previously released titles. In this list, we’re highlighting some games that are either coming out this year or are still solid entries to try out today.