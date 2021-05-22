Whatcha been playing this week, Destructoid?
Howdy, buckeroos! Welcome to the weekend! I hope that this week was a good one for you, and send love that the weekend will be even better. It was a rough one for yer boy, who had a horrendous flare-up of tendonitis. For those who don't know, my knees are totaled — a hard-run life of exploration, pro-wrestling, retail, and spending a lot of time kneeling down, (grow up). And occasionally, my patellas simply explode. It feels like having ground-glass in your kneecaps. So yeah... sign up for that.www.destructoid.com