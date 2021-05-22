Why Gillibrand's failed presidential run left her more energized -- and wanting to run again

May 22—WASHINGTON — Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand may make it to the White House this year after all, for a bill-signing ceremony or two. Two years after a Democratic presidential bid that gained no traction, New York's junior senator finds herself primed to witness the passage of at least one and maybe several of the measures she's been pushing for the better part of a decade. Her landmark restructuring of the military's approach to prosecuting sexual assaults is all but certain to become law. Meanwhile, several other measures that Gillibrand pushed before other Democrats did — paid family leave, enhanced child care, universal pre-K, a summertime expansion of the school lunch program — will become law if President Biden wins passage of his American Families Plan.