newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

WEX Rides on Buyouts and Product Excellence, Debt Woes Stay

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) is benefiting from its extensive network of fuel and service providers, product excellence and acquisitions. The company recently reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.79 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.9% but slightly declined year over year. Total revenues of $410.8 million surpassed the consensus mark by a slight margin but declined 4.8% year over year.

www.zacks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Wex Inc#Debt Service#Business Growth#Sales Growth#Product Sales#Global Sales#Wex Rides#Wex Inc#Wex Free Report#Enett#Optal#Zacks Business Services#Exlservice#Equifax#Efx Free Report#Genpact#Transunion#Stock News#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

WEX Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in June

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it will present at the following investor conferences in the month of June:. On Tuesday, June 1, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Smith, will present at the William Blair 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference at approximately 3:40 PM EDT (12:40 PM PDT).
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Technical Debt Is No Excuse For Automation Debt

Head of AI & Automation responsible for driving ethical, explainable & pragmatic AI with Hyper-Automation for global customers @ Provenio AI. The last decade has witnessed automation as one of the biggest and most impactful drivers for fast-tracking business transformation. It all started with simple scripts automating repeatable tasks. The...
Personal FinanceZacks.com

Green Dot (GDOT) Banks on BaaS Partnerships, Cost Woes Stay

GDOT - Free Report) is currently benefiting from its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs and a long-standing relationship with Walmart (. The company recently reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share that missed the consensus estimate by 10.8% and declined 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP operating revenues of $379.8 million surpassed the consensus mark by 6.7% and increased 10% year over year.
CarsPosted by
Concrete Contractor

Wirtgen Slipform Pavers: Ride, Productivity & Utilization

Steve Casselman, Wirtgen’s veteran slipform paving specialist, will demonstrate how contractors all over North America and the world are benefitting from the industry leading paver concept on the Wirtgen SP 64i Slipform Paver. Casselman will cover the importance of control of material flow through the paving system. How to increase...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Twilio Analyst Weighs In On $850M Zipwhip Buyout

On Monday, Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) announced an $850 million deal to acquire Zipwhip, a company that helps enable businesses to use their existing toll free business phone numbers to text customers. Deal Makes Sense: Bank of America analyst Daniel Bartus said Tuesday the Zipwhip deal makes a lot of sense...
Economyaithority.com

RoadSync Customers Can Now Pay with WEX Cards

WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, and RoadSync, a digital payment platform for the freight and transportation industry, announced the addition of WEX’s EFS and Fleet One payment solutions (WEX OTR) to RoadSync’s digital payments platform, RoadSync Checkout. By using RoadSync Checkout, the process of paying accessorial and freight...
Economyresourceworld.com

Graphite to ride the wave of massive EV battery production

Graphite is a soft black to steel-gray colored mineral formed naturally through the metamorphism of carbon-rich rock that leads to the formation of either crystalline flake graphite, fine grained amorphous graphite, or crystalline vein or lump graphite. It most commonly occurs in metamorphic rocks such as crystalline limestones, schists and gneisses.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is Set to Develop New Growth Story | Imperva, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks

The COVID-19 Global & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Imperva Inc, Bitglass, Cloudlock, Ciphercloud, Skyhigh Networks, Netskope, Protegrity, Adallom, Perspecsys, ProductOffered & Cloudmask etc have been looking into COVID-19 & USA Cloud Access Security Brokers as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Insurance Claims Management Solution Market - Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

The Insurance Claims Management Solution Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Insurance Claims Management Solution Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Insuresoft, Cegedim Insurance Solutions, Snapsheet, Pega, Bridge Claims Management, ClaimCenter, Applied Epic, CyberSource, DXC Technology, DOCOsoft, WeGoLook, LLC, FINEOS, Figtree, OnBase, Infosys & Comindware etc have been looking into Insurance Claims Management Solution as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Vocational Training Market Significant Demand Foreseen by 2026 | key players - Cisco Systems, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Fischer, Knoblauch

The Vocational Training Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Vocational Training Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Desire2Learn, Blackboard, Cisco WebEx Communications, ILinc Communications, LTS, Cisco Systems, KnowledgePool, Lumesse, Fischer, Knoblauch, Microsoft, HJ Educational Technology, Assima, IMC, City & Guilds Kineo, IntraLearn Software, Inspired ELearning, HealthStream, Career Education, Adobe Systems, International Business Machines(IBM), Cegos & Hewlett-Packard Development etc have been looking into Vocational Training as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Economyaftermarketnews.com

Continental Recognized For Data Excellence

Continental, a leading automotive aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered replacement parts, has received the 2021 ACES and PIES Data Award for Medium Catalogs from the Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) for the accuracy of its electronic catalog data. The award was presented for the company’s ATE Brake Systems Parts catalog during the annual ACPN Knowledge Exchange Conference, which was held virtually from May 17-19. This marks the second ACPN award for Continental’s aftermarket team, who also received the 2018 ACES and PIES Data Award for Small Catalogs.
Marketssmarteranalyst.com

Garmin Expands Digital & Aviation Offerings with AeroData Buyout

Garmin’s (GRMN) unit, Garmin International Inc., has acquired privately held firm AeroData, Inc. Garmin designs, manufactures, and distributes a wide range of navigation, communication, and information devices. The financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps. AeroData provides aircraft performance software and services to commercial and business aviation....
Economylegalnews.com

Webcast explores helping companies with 'Litigation Buyout Insurance'

The Practising Law Institute (PLI) will present “Litigation Buyout Insurance: Helping Companies Control Litigation Costs, Limit Litigation Exposure and Remain ‘Deal Ready’ When Litigation Hits” as a live webcast on Wednesday, June 9, beginning at 1 p.m. As the country rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, class action litigation is on...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Financial Planning and Analysis Services Market is in huge demand | EMoney Advisor, Advicent, Money Tree

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Financial Planning and Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Financial Planning and Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Financial Planning and Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are PIEtech, EMoney Advisor, Advicent, Money Tree, WealthTec, Oltis Software, Advisor Software, Envestnet, InStream Solutions, Advizr, RightCapital, Cheshire Software, Razor Logic Systems, Moneywise Software, Struktur AG, Futurewise Technologies, ESPlanner Inc., ISoftware Limited, FinPal Pty Ltd, WealthTrace, Sigma Conso, Prevero GmbH (Unit4), SAP, Planview, Insightsoftware.com, CAMMS, Calumo, Xlerant, Corporater & CXO Software.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Upturn: Impact of COVID-19 on Inventory Tags Market Business Analysis, CAGR, Production, Rising Trends And Manufacturers Growth Outlook

Global Inventory Tags market research analysis trails crucial business scenario and events like technological advancement, collaborations and acquisitions, Inventory Tags product presentation and various business strategies of the Inventory Tags market obsessed in previous few decades and that need to be kept in forthcoming years from 2021 to 2030. The Inventory Tags report executes an extensive investigation of historic, current and futuristic tendencies of a Inventory Tags market and future prospects. The global Inventory Tags report is an exquisite research report for different users such as research analysts, Inventory Tags managers, business experts, key judgment leaders, as well as for self-analyzing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.20. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
EconomyPosted by
9&10 News

Retiring Well: Pension Buyouts

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show, Retiring Well. This week, they’re discussing how social security gets taxed, pension buyouts and why everyone should have a will. “It’s so important to have a will because it’s the instruction manual to probate,”...
Los Angeles, CAOrange County Business Journal

Report: Orgain Owner Exploring Buyout Options

Butterfly Equity of Los Angeles is said to be eyeing buyout options for its Irvine-based protein powder maker Orgain, according to a report. The private equity firm has reportedly hired Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Corp. to assist with a potential sale or an initial public offering. Orgain did...
High Performance Composites

CDI Energy Products high-performance thermoplastic excels in highly corrosive application

On May 25 CDI Energy Products (Houston, Texas, U.S.), a high-performance polymer components company, announced that its latest proprietary thermoplastic polymer composite material, dures 200, achieved API 610 recognition — the standard for centrifugal pumps for petroleum, petrochemical and natural gas industries — and outperformed service life expectations under extremely corrosive sulfuric acid conditions.