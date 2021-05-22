Bartlesville Lions Club celebrates milestone 100th anniversary

Top students and teachers were recognized at Patriot Auto Group's fifth annual Night of Scholars and Champions at the Bartlesville Community Center on Tuesday night. Patriot Auto Group's Tatton Manning said he believes in the next generation of students and athletes that are committed to excellence and committed to one another. Manning said the dealership puts money back toward the Night of Scholars with every single vehicle that they sell and every single repair order that they write because it is a great way for them to feel like they're doing something for our area's students and teachers. On behalf of the entire staff at Patriot Auto Group, Manning said congratulations to all the students, all the athletes and all the families that have been supporting these young people.