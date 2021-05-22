newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Will Allstate's (ALL) April Cat Loss be a Cause for Concern?

Zacks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL - Free Report) estimates a headwind of $430 million after tax related to catastrophe loss for April. The havoc was caused by five weather-related events. One large hail event, primarily impacting Texas and Oklahoma, induced nearly 60% of the above-mentioned losses. Allstate’s exposure to property and casualty insurance makes...

www.zacks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allstate Insurance#Insurance Industry#Insurance Company#Casualty Insurance#Premiums#The Allstate Corporation#Chubb Limited#Rli Corp#Rli Free Report#Arch Capital Group#Acgl Free Report#National General#Protection Services#Iphone#A Special Report#Catastrophe Loss#Gross Catastrophe Losses#Reinsurance Programs#Cat Occurrences#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Insurance
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cats
Related
Northbrook, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Hailstorm part of Allstate's April losses

NORTHBROOK -- Allstate Corp. Thursday announced estimated catastrophe losses of $544 million for the month of April. Catastrophe losses in April included five major events causing insurance claims at an estimated cost of $490 million, plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates. One large hail event, primarily impacting Texas and Oklahoma, accounted for roughly 60% of April losses, the insurer said.
Texas Statemodernreaders.com

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 1,613 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Animalstheinsurer.com

Allstate to take $544mn cat charge for April

Allstate has announced estimated cat losses for April of $544mn, or $430mn after tax, including the impact of unfavourable prior-period reserve development. Subscribe for FULL access to this article - and ALL our premium content. For details on how to subscribe or for all commercial opportunities, including advertising, please contact:
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Business Health Insurance Market to see Huge Growth by 2025| Aviva, Allianz, AXA

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Business Health Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 . This Global Business Health Insurance market report brings data for the estimated year 2019 and forecasted till 2025 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of forecast factors, macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Business Health Insurance market. The study is conducted using top-down and bottom-up approaches and further analyzed using analytical tools such as porter’s five force analysis and uncover Opportunities, Challenges, restraints, and trends of the Global Business Health Insurance market. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Some of the Major Companies Profiled in the reports are Allianz, AXA, Nippon Life Insurance, American Intl. Group, Aviva, Assicurazioni Generali, Cardinal Health, State Farm Insurance, Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance, Munich Re Group, Zurich Financial Services, Prudential, Asahi Mutual Life Insurance, Sumitomo Life Insurance, MetLife, Allstate, Aegon, Prudential Financial, New York Life Insurance, Meiji Life Insurance, Aetna, TIAA-CREF, Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance, Royal & Sun Alliance, Swiss Reinsurance, CNP Assurances, CPIC, PingAn, Mass. Mutual Life Ins. & Cigna etc.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Has $184.56 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,084 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $184,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Doyle Wealth Management Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

KB Home (KBH) Reports Preliminary 2021 Second Quarter Net Orders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today reported preliminary quarter-to-date net orders for its 2021 second quarter, in conjunction with the Company's planned public offering of senior notes. Through May 21, 2021, the Company's net orders totaled 3,961, representing an increase of 155%, compared to net orders of 1,556 for the corresponding period of 2020, during which net orders were adversely affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's 2021 second quarter will end on May 31, 2021.
Financial ReportsMiami Herald

Toll Brothers: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $127.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.01. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce sales of $59.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.93 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $62.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Adient worth $6,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million. Switch stock opened at $19.14 on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Progressive Corp. (PGR) Reports April 2021 Results

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) today reported the following results for April 2021:. April. (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2021 2020 Change. Net premiums written$4,450.6 $3,764.2 18 %. Net premiums earned$4,133.6 $3,634.3 14 %. Net...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,631 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 690,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $79,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

ProPetro's (PUMP) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Miss

PUMP - Free Report) stock has been stable since the company’s first-quarter 2021 earnings release on May 4. While this industry player disappointed on both the top and the bottom-line front, it maintained a tight leash on its cost and expenses. Insight Into the Earnings Report. ProPetro reported first-quarter adjusted...