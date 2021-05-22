newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Who have provinces pegged to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks?

By The Canadian Press
thompsoncitizen.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 vaccine supplies ramp up across the country, most provinces and territories have released details of who can expect to receive a shot in the coming weeks. Health Canada says up to 37 million doses of vaccine could be shipped in May and June, but only 20.3 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 1.04 million doses of Moderna are confirmed. The remaining 11.3 million doses of Moderna, and another four million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca from various sources are still tentative.

www.thompsoncitizen.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonnie Henry
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Doses#Southern Provinces#Health Canada#Pharmacies#Adolescents#Oxford Astrazeneca#Covax#Nova Scotia Nova Scotia#The Health Department#Quebecers#Ontarians#The Canadian Press#Columbia Families#Southern Canada#Covid 19 Vaccine Supplies#Vaccine Eligibility#Immunizations#Eligible People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthlangleyadvancetimes.com

VIDEO: B.C. pop-up vaccine clinics not successful, health officials admit

Pop-up vaccine clinics in Metro Vancouver COVID-19 hot zones are an experiment that didn’t work, British Columbia health officials said Thursday. Apologies were offered for the anger and confusion caused by the program, which was meant to reach as many residents as quickly as possible but resulted in lineups where many waited for hours and still didn’t get vaccinated.
Kidsthefreepress.ca

B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

The province’s top doctor believes that B.C. can get a first dose of COVID vaccine into the arms of everyone ages 12 and up by the end of June. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that the province is looking at how to integrate 12 to 16 year olds into B.C.’s vaccination program after Health Canada approved Pfizer for that age group Wednesday (May 5) morning.
Pharmaceuticalshealthing.ca

5 things to know about the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed a fourth COVID-19 vaccine — made by Johnson & Johnson — would be available soon in British Columbia. With a first shipment expected to be distributed shortly, here’s some things to know about the vaccine. MORE THAN JUST BABY SHAMPOO. Johnson...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate slowing, 20 more people die

B.C. public health officials confirmed 596 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 605 up to Sunday and 558 up to Monday, continuing a slow decline in coronavirus spread continuing since a peak in March and April. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported Monday that 20...
Public Healthboundarycreektimes.com

B.C.’s COVID-19 spread continues with 694 new cases Thursday

B.C. continues to see spread of COVID-19 centred mostly on the Lower Mainland, with seriously ill people in hospital declining from the highs of recent weeks. Public health officials reported 694 new coronavirus cases Thursday, 445 of them in the Fraser Health region and 153 in Vancouver Coastal. There are 457 people in hospital as of May 6, down from more than 500 in recent days, and 154 in intensive care.
Public Healththestkittsnevisobserver.com

Canada Starts Reopening After 3rd COVID Wave

CNN- Several Canadian provinces are cautiously announcing reopening plans as the country slowly recovers from the third wave of Covid-19. Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Tuesday that the infection rate has fallen about 40% since the peak of activity in mid-April. However, she said that hospitalizations...
Public HealthPosted by
Milwaukee Business Journal

Over 4.5M Wisconsinites have received a Covid-19 vaccine, new age group may soon be eligible

Over 4.5 million Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine with over 2.5 million residents completing their vaccine series. Currently, all adults age 16 or older are eligible for one of the three vaccines that have received U.S. Food & Drug Administration emergency approval, the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though soon children age 12-15 may be eligible to receive the vaccine.
Healthmycoastnow.com

Province reports first case of AstraZeneca-related blood clot in B.C.

B.C.’s COVID-19 curve is ever-so-slowly bending down. Hospitalizations are at their lowest point since mid-April, and the province’s seven-day rolling average is 695 cases, the lowest number since March 25th. All this is encouraging news for provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. “It shows that what we are doing here...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

B.C. Centre for Disease Control now accepts virus can linger in the air

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has changed its definition of COVID-19 spread, confirming the virus can be transferred by tiny aerosolized droplets and not just large droplets that fall quickly to the ground. On Tuesday, the Centre updated its website, stating “COVID-19 spreads from a person with COVID-19 to...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Province Ditching The COVID-19 Colours

It looks like the province is doing away with the colour-coded COVID-19 framework. Reports Tuesday indicate that both government and health officials are working on a new plan, which according to Health Minister Christine Elliott will be released ‘very soon’. The framework was put in place back in November during...
Worldraleighnews.net

Covid-19: Gauteng increases number of vaccination sites

The Gauteng provincial government has announced they have increased the number of Covid-19 vaccination sites. Public vaccination sites have increased from 28 to 63 sites spread across the five regions in Gauteng. According to the province, a total of 40 028 people were vaccinated at old age homes and health...
Public Healthhealthing.ca

Opinion: What if the public were in charge of B.C.'s COVID response?

As the pandemic wears on, we’ve all become armchair pundits, offering our opinions, criticisms and commentary on absolutely every way the pandemic has been/is being/will be managed. British Columbians’ favourite topic to poke holes in is Dr. Bonnie Henry’s public health orders restricting social interactions and business operations. In fact,...
Public HealthSmirs Interior News

‘So far, so good’: B.C. COVID-19 vaccination numbers steady across ages

British Columbia’s younger residents appear to be getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at rates similar to their older counterparts, a phenomenon that bucks trends seen in other provinces and fills at least one medical expert with optimism for the eventual success of the province’s immunization campaign. Data from the Ministry of...