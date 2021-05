Seven Seas Entertainment has announced that it has acquired the North American rights to publish the hilarious sci-fi isekai manga light novel series I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactice Empire! through its Airship light novel imprint. The title, by Yomu Mishima and Nadare Takamine, follows Liam, who can't manage to be the villain that he wants to be. It from the same author that broght us Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otomoe Games is Tough for Mobs.