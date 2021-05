Greater Danbury Community Health Center to offer Pfizer vaccine starting next week. The Greater Danbury Community Health Center will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine next week. Appointments will be open to adolescents and teens as well. Previous patients of the center are asked to call should call 203-456-1411 for an appointment, while new patients will need to reserve a time slot through the Vaccine Administration Management System. Clinics will be held at 132 Main Street in Danbury from 2pm to 4:45pm on Monday Tuesday and Thursday, and the following week on Monday and Tuesday. The clinic is closed for Memorial Day. In June the health center will offer the Pfizer vaccine by walkup on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 4:45pm.