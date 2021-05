My name is Kahlia Hargett I am currently a senior at Kinston High School, ranked in the top ten percent of my class with a 3.7 GPA. My school activities include the Kinston High Anchor Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Ameri-Corps, and the Student Athlete Summer Institute. I am also member of the Church of Faith & Deliverance where I serve on the Media Ministry Team and work part time as a cashier at the local Food Lion. I have been an active member of the KHS girls’ varsity basketball team for the past four years. My goals after graduation is to, attend a 4-year university to major in nursing and obtain my degree as a CRNA- Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. While in college I plan to enroll in the ROTC Program to become a commissioned officer for the US Air Force upon graduation.