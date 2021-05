The Akron girls’ golf team took top honors at their own tournament last Tuesday, May 4 at the Washington County Golf Club. The tournament marked the first of the year for the team, which is made up of athletes from all over the county. On the day, the Lady Rams came in first as a team with a 322; Brush, second, 348; Holyoke, third, 372; Wray, fourth, 381; and Burlington, fifth, 409.