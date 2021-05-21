Two for Today: Denis Kinane Honda

The American automotive industry is going through the largest shift in its business since its inception. Back in January, General Motors announced that they are targeting to sell exclusively electric vehicles by 2035, before going carbon neutral as a company in 2040. A little less than a month later, the Ford Motor Company stated that their entire product line in Europe will be made up of electric vehicles by 2030. This announcement from Ford raised questions about their future plans here in the United States. Well, following the debut of the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit models, their intentions aren’t entirely hidden. Ford plans to spend $22 billion on electrification through 2025, and that more EVs are in the pipeline. Thanks to a new report from Automotive News, we now have more information about the automaker’s plans for electrification in the States.