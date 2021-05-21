newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Two for Today: Denis Kinane Honda

By TipperaryLive.ie
tipperarylive.ie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Back in Business campaign by tipperarylive.ie, we will be highlighting two Tipperary businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally. As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Premier County are becoming available, so make...

www.tipperarylive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedan#Hybrid Cars#Used Cars#Motor Vehicles#Kinanehonda#Denis Kinane Motors#Dealer#The Cr V#Cr V Hybrid#Honda Passenger Cars#Honda Genuine Parts#Today#Car Valeting#Tipperary#Business Campaign#Drive#Labour Warranties#Businesses#Premier County#Thurles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Economy
News Break
Cars
Related
Economynewsmemory.com

Honda eyes EVs only for North America

Honda is aiming to sell only electric vehicles in North America by 2040, joining several other automakers that have made similar announcements recently. The Japanese automaker called it a goal, not a commitment, echoing similar language used by its competitors as they leave open the possibility of selling conventional cars for longer.
Carsbike-urious.com

Honda CR85 Engine Swap – Derbi Senda

In production since 1998, the Derbi Senda is a 50cc motorcycle that was barely brought into the US. This is basically a tiny supermoto with excellent components – 6 speed transmission, liquid cooling, and a top speed over 50 miles per hour…though this one’s going to be faster as it comes with the engine out of a Honda CR85. The original creator calls it a “CeRbi” to reflect the blend of Derbi and CR.
Buying CarsPistonheads

29k-mile Honda S2000 | Spotted

While it’s only been off sale since 2009, for a few years now, the Honda S2000 has felt like a modern classic in waiting. With its high-revving, naturally aspirated four-cylinder, manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, not to mention handling that some found to be a little snappy especially in early examples, it’s authentically old school. Yet with Honda engineering and a design that wouldn’t look out of place on a (likely digital) 2021 motor show stand, it also offers a decidedly modern motoring experience. A PH hero through and through.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Honda Has Lowest Total Cost Of Service In The US

Unless it's a Civic Type R or the high-revving antics of the discontinued S2000, Hondas aren't typically known for getting your blood racing. That said, they do make unquestionably sensible purchases. Honda owners tend to keep their cars for a long time thanks to their reliability and it's not all blind brand loyalty; we recently described the Ridgeline as the most underrated truck in the country and you won't easily find a better all-rounder than the CR-V SUV. Honda now has another feather in its cap - it ranked first for the lowest service and warranty costs among all brands.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Honda Accord: A History of the Perennially Popular Sedan

The Honda Accord has been around for more than 40 years now. We take a look at the history of this powerhouse to see how it’s developed. As tastes change, though, will the Honda Accord remain a best seller?. A brief history of the Honda Accord. The Honda Accord, along...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2006 Green Honda Odyssey EX

For more information, visit www.kbb.com. Kelley Blue Book is a registered trademark of Kelley Blue Book Co., Inc. *At Duncan Hyundai, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need!! We are also a Negotiation Free store. That means there is no need to waste time haggling and no back and forth! All of our vehicles are pre-discounted and priced ultra competitively to the market.
Economyfordauthority.com

Lordstown Motors Slashes Production Forecast In Wake Of F-150 Lightning Reveal

Things started out rather positively for upstart EV maker Lordstown Motors and its Endurance pickup, which the automaker revealed last summer. At the time, Lordstown expected to begin production of its all-electric pickup by late summer of 2021, beating its many rivals to market. It also claimed to have sold out its initial run of Endurance pickups, which was supposed to consist of 20,000 units. However, mere days after the reveal of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, Lordstown Motors appears to be struggling.
Fremont, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Driverless cars hitting streets of Fremont, Milpitas, Irvine

FREMONT — The ponies are coming. Pony.ai, a Fremont-based self-driving car technology company that also operates in China, has been cleared by the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test driverless cars on the streets of Fremont, Milpitas, and Irvine. The DMV announced late last week it issued the permit,...
EconomyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Report: Ford to launch two new EV platforms by 2025

Ford is set to announce two dedicated all-electric vehicle platforms to investors on Wednesday at its online Capital Markets Day, Reuters has reported. The vehicle platforms are reported to be part of a multi-billion, multi-year strategy to compete with General Motors, Volkswagen Group and Tesla in the global race for electrification.
Carsam-online.com

New and Used Car Sales Executive - Premium, successful dealership

Salary - Competitive (Dependent on experience) Richard Abson Group are helping a premium branded car dealership in Stockport find an experienced and quality New and Used Car Sales Executive. As a New and Used Car Sales Executive, You’ll be selling a new and used, premium branded vehicles, achieving and exceeding...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Acquires Green Bean Battery

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LKQ Corporation (Nasdaq: LKQ), a leading provider of alternative and specialty parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles, today announced that it has acquired the business and assets of Green Bean Battery, LLC ("Green Bean"). Founded in 2016, Green Bean is a hybrid battery reconditioner and installer, which has developed a proprietary hybrid battery reconditioning process that creates a more reliable battery while simultaneously extending its useful life. Green Bean acquires hybrid battery cores from multiple sources, including LKQ, and reconditions them at its state-of-the-art facilities across eight trading zones located throughout the United States. As a full-service provider, Green Bean installs its reconditioned batteries at its customers' preferred locations in each of these trading zones where LKQ operates today. Green Bean currently reconditions batteries for hybrid vehicles manufactured by Toyota, Honda, General Motors, Lexus, and Nissan.
EconomyMetro International

Exclusive: Ford follows GM, VW with two new dedicated EV platforms by 2025 – sources

DETROIT (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co will announce on Wednesday that it is developing two dedicated all-electric vehicle platforms, one for full-size trucks and SUVs, the other for cars and smaller SUVs, as part of a strategy to catch General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Tesla Inc in the global electrification race, sources familiar with Ford’s plans said.
Businessam-online.com

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announce senior role changes

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has announced senior role changes with the brand 'poised to begin a new era of electrification and retail focus' with the forthcoming arrival of new models. David Hanna, currently head of aftersales, will assume the role of head of sales operations when the current incumbent, James Douglas,...
Businessjust-auto.com

How Renault Group will reinvent Alpine

If you're Renault, what do you do next with a marque which has a rallying heritage as well as former and current endurance racing and Formula 1 involvement? Try making it a brand in its own right with one high priced retro-style sports car which sells in admirable numbers. Then what do you? The marque in question being Alpine, you make a plan that involves electric SUVs and yes, thankfully, a new sports car too.
Economyjust-auto.com

LG to build EV battery supply chain in Indonesia

LG Corporation has agreed to lead a consortium investing in a new electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Indonesia, according to reports in South Korea citing industry sources. The consortium will include the South Korean conglomerate's three subsidiaries LG Chem, EV battery maker LG Energy Solution and its trading unit...
CarsGreen Car Reports

10 reasons the 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is irresistible

Ever since the introduction of the Hyundai 45 Concept in 2019, we’ve known that Hyundai’s first dedicated electric vehicle would be something special. The Ioniq 5, is a design throwback that nods to the most stylish hatchbacks of the 1970s and early ‘80s, yet simultaneously it’s at the leading edge in tech and design.
Economyngtnews.com

Hyundai Motor Preps XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck for Global Production

Hyundai Motor Co. has unveiled its newly upgraded XCIENT Fuel Cell, the world’s first mass-produced, heavy-duty truck powered by hydrogen. “Hyundai Motor is leveraging more than 20 years of experience in fuel cell technology to further its vision of an eco-friendly hydrogen society,” says Jaehoon Chang, president and CEO of the commercial vehicle division at Hyundai Motor Co. “With the 2021 XCIENT Fuel Cell, Hyundai will contribute to the widespread adoption of commercial vehicles powered by hydrogen.”
Economymusclecarsandtrucks.com

FORD PLANS AN PURE ELECTRIC FUTURE IN USA, ESSENTIALLY CONFIRMS MUSTANG EV

The American automotive industry is going through the largest shift in its business since its inception. Back in January, General Motors announced that they are targeting to sell exclusively electric vehicles by 2035, before going carbon neutral as a company in 2040. A little less than a month later, the Ford Motor Company stated that their entire product line in Europe will be made up of electric vehicles by 2030. This announcement from Ford raised questions about their future plans here in the United States. Well, following the debut of the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and E-Transit models, their intentions aren’t entirely hidden. Ford plans to spend $22 billion on electrification through 2025, and that more EVs are in the pipeline. Thanks to a new report from Automotive News, we now have more information about the automaker’s plans for electrification in the States.