The Lakeport Main Street Association is proud to announce that the Lakeport Memorial Day Parade will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021. This year’s parade theme is “Honoring, Reflecting, Remembering” and will start at 11:00 am. We have approximately 50 entries for this year’s parade and entries include antique cars, horses, trucks, tractors, floats, and even a stagecoach! They represent individuals, organizations, and businesses from all over Lake County. We will be doing a Facebook Live Stream from the Lakeport Main Street Association Facebook Page. We encourage anyone along the route to tune in to hear the announcer during the parade, or to enjoy the parade from their home. Everyone who comes to the parade is asked to be Covid safe by wearing a mask and social distancing. Main Street will be closed to traffic from Martin to Clear Lake Avenue beginning at approximately 10:30 am on the day of the parade.