So many stories in the news recently focus on a never ending litany of reports of violence. Racist violence against our neighbors, the death of Black men and women at the hands of those who we trust to protect us, and regularly occurring gun shots and deaths in the inner city raised to headlines only when they are experienced in suburban malls. Is this another recent consequence of COVID or are there deeper issues to address? Our panelist will discuss what they are doing to address violence in order to make a real change for a safer community for everyone.