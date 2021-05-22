Confederate memorial highlights deep-seated divisions in Alamance County

newsbreak-logo
May 22—Although Thursday's Confederate Memorial in Graham went off without violence or arrests, it still showcased the deep ideological divide within the community. The event was advertised as a celebration of the 160th anniversary of North Carolina's secession from the Union and admittance into the Confederacy. Many felt that the event in and of itself spoke to the deep-seated divisions within the Alamance community.

Alamance County, NCPosted by
indyweeknc

N.C. Bill Seeks to Increase Penalties for ‘Rioters.’ Advocates Worry about Threat to Free Speech

This story first published online at NC Policy Watch. Nic Cassette could think of many labels describing his identity. ‘Rioter,’ however, was never one of them. An Alamance County prosecutor, however, saw it differently. Cassette was among a group of demonstrators who were charged under the state’s rioting statute after a succession of demonstrations in Graham. On the day of his arrest September 8, 2020, Cassette marched with his fellow members of the community group Forward Motion Alamance to protest the sheriff’s office’s handling of the COVID outbreak in the county jail.
Alamance County, NCYes Weekly

Alamance County Anti-Confederate Billboard Asks Residents to Choose Love Over Hate

GRAHAM, N.C. – The Southern Poverty Law Center raised a new billboard in support of the North Carolina Commission on Racial & Ethnic Disparities (NC CRED), which supports groups like Alamance Alliance 4 Justice, the Alamance County NAACP, Down Home NC, Engage Alamance, Justice for the Next Generation and Occupy Graham, in their ongoing efforts to remove the Confederate monument in front of the Alamance County courthouse.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Alamance County group plans to educate community about lynching history

The Alamance County Community Remembrance Coalition, a local group of organizers and volunteers, hopes their work with Alabama's Equal Justice Initiative will spread awareness of Alamance County's lynching history. Former county commissioner Bob Byrd, Mebane resident Omega Wilson and Graham resident Beverly Scurry are three members of the Remembrance Coalition....
Greensboro, NCTimes-News

Letter: Statue represents inequality and should be removed

I can’t be silent anymore. The statue is a source of controversy. It is a symbol of a past that is painful to a number of our citizens. If you're white, you see the history of the glorious South. If you are African American or a person of color, you see slavery, repression and continued discrimination.
Graham, NCTimes-News

Graham demonstrator pleads guilty, denies wrongdoing

Justice moved slowly again Wednesday with just one of the cases against a 2020 Graham protester resolved. David Eli Baghdadi, 44, of Hot Springs, N.C., pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting a public officer at the Oct. 31 “I am Change” march, and granted a prayer for judgement continued, meaning there was no sentence, but he did have to pay $180 in court costs.
Alamance County, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

Tornado Warning for Alamance County

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A tornado warning has been issued for Alamance County until 5:15 p.m. A tornado warning means a tornado has been reported by spotters or indicated by radar and there is a serious threat to life and property to those in the path of the tornado. Watch: Where...
Alamance, NCAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Hard of hearing in a pandemic? Here's how a state program supports hundreds in the North Carolina Piedmont

Since the pandemic started, safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing have created additional communication barriers to people with hearing loss. The Division of Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing under the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service provides assistance and equipment for residents with hearing loss living in all 100 counties, including Randolph, Alamance and Davidson counties.
Alamance County, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

‘Unlearn’ grapples with racism in Alamance County

The “Unlearn” documentary team interviews Rev. Donna Vanhook ‘07 on her experience with racism in the Black Community Room in Moseley Center. Toni Autry was seven years old in 1992 when she realized that the color of skin would be an issue for her as a resident in Alamance County. She was uninvited from her friend’s birthday party because she was Black. Fast forward to 2021, and the issue of her skin color still exists.
Alamance County, NCTimes-News

Occupy Graham demonstrators face further charges after Wednesday arrests

Following three arrests Wednesday, Alamance County organizers expressed frustration with what they describe as constantly shifting, unconstitutional and discriminatory regulations concerning public demonstrations in Graham. "I'm just tired of this system," said Avery Harvey. "This whole thing is quite tiring." Harvey was one of three individuals arrested and charged Wednesday...
Alamance County, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

At semiweekly Occupy Graham demonstration, three people arrested

Nearly 30 demonstrators from the Occupy Graham group gathered on Wednesday, May 5 for the group’s semi weekly protest, and three demonstrators were arrested. Occupy Graham demonstrates twice a week in front of the Alamance County courthouse, in Sesquicentennial Park and around downtown Graham. The group has been demonstrating since Jan. 6, and plans to continue to do so.