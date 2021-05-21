newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Kayaking in Tipperary - They're back at it on the Suir once again

By Reporter
tipperarylive.ie
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKayaking resumes in Cahir- Colm O’Meara and Dad Mike had a wonderful trip along the river in Cahir last Sunday guided by Will Nugent (centre) The popular Kayaking Club are delighted to be back on the water since May 3 thanks to the lifting of restrictions. Booking is now open...

www.tipperarylive.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tipperary#River Valley#Kayaking Club#Booking#Centre#Book Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestylewooderice.com

The Schuylkill Banks Kayak Tours are Back This Summer Including Moonlight Twilight Tours!

The Schuylkill Banks Kayak Tours are Back This Summer Including Moonlight Twilight Tours!. The Schulykill Banks comes alive each summer with runners, cyclists and of course rowers and kayakers. So if you’re looking to get active this summer, Hidden River Outfitters is leading professionally guided tours of the tidal Schuylkill which includes equipment rental, instructions on how to paddle and safely operate the kayak, and a little over an hour out on the river.
Lifestylewdwmagic.com

Disney World's trash cans are closed once again

A quick follow up from our report earlier this week about trash cans at Walt Disney World. As you can see from these pictures, the trash cans at the parks are now mostly restored with their lids in a closed position. When Walt Disney World began its phased reopening from...
Mandan, NDPosted by
Cool 98.7

North Dakotans Finding Their “Happy Place” Once Again.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"
Travelmatadornetwork.com

Long-distance hikers are once again able to tackle the Appalachian Trail

Throughout the pandemic, outdoor recreation has been promoted as the safest way to get out of the house, exercise, and spend time with loved ones. This encouragement had its limits, however, such as masking up and maintaining proper distance. For long-distance hikers, another limitation was advised: Postponing plans to hike the Appalachian Trail (AT), which traverses a large portion of the East Coast’s wilderness.
Cass, WVPosted by
The West Virginia Daily News

Cass Scenic Railroad Once Again Nominated for USA Today 10Best

Once again the Cass Scenic Railroad has been added to the USA Today 10Best list in the Best Scenic Train Ride category. The initial nominees are compiled by experts and the 10Best editors. After that, the top 10 are determined by popular vote. In 2020, Cass came in high on the list at number three! The official Cass Scenic Railroad Facebook page announced on May 10 that they had once again been recognized for the prestigious list. The public can help Cass Scenic Railroad reach the number one spot this year by voting while there is still time. To place a...
Waxahachie, TXwaxahachietx.com

Wednesday leisure events are back with local kayak club

The Waxahachie Kayak Club was created on Facebook to invite community members to kayak together, and it continues to be an outlet where people from the community can come together and kayak almost a year later. Hector Quinones, who joined the club early on and is now an administrator of...
Lifestylebiltmorebeacon.com

Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm tours are buzzing once again

LAKE TOXAWAY — Nestled in the middle of a pristine mountain forest is a tour experience like no other — the Killer Bees Honey Bee Farm & Honey Tasting Tour. Bookings are available Fridays and Saturdays, May through August. The inside look at Killer Bees Honey (KBH) is a honey...
Animalscountryroadsmagazine.com

Blue Dogs, Back Again

The Bayou Teche Museum was part of an effort to create a pocket park honoring Blue Dog artist and New Iberia native, George Rodrigue. The Blue Dog Park has recently opened with a children’s art display and activity area, and they also installed his last working studio in the museum.
AnimalsSidney Daily News

They’re back

A Brood X cicada sits on a blade of grass at the Renner Sanctuary on Monday, May 24. The Brood X cicada is a periodical cicada that comes out of the ground every 17 years as a wingless nymph. It then molts its skin, emerging in its final adult form. The harmless bug will mate and then die. Its eggs will hatch into nymphs that burrow underground to start the cycle over. The male makes a loud noise to attract females. The sound is created by a special membrane called a tymbal. Renner Sanctuary is located at the intersection of Cisco Road and Patterson Halpin Road.
Gardeninggardenrant.com

Azaleas, once scorned, are welcome again in my garden

When I moved into my townhouse 9+ years ago I immediately declared that the badly shaped old azaleas I inherited there would be banished, never to be replaced. Too common, I said at the time, and not garden-worthy after their too-short blooming period. So I ripped them out and donated...
Shelby, MTPosted by
KSEN AM 1150

They’re Back THIS Week In Shelby!

Good news in Shelby, to report this morning on my Puffman Blog...Walk n' Wheel's back tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, & Fit Friday's set to go this Friday. The viaduct work has moved along at a good clip, & besides "welcoming" Walk n' Wheel & Fit Friday back, we'll officially welcome in Summer 2021, this Memorial Day Weekend. Stay tuned for all the summer FUN coming up under our Montana Big Sky!
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

No, this gigantic shark is not a ‘megalodon’

A TikTok showing a massive shark prompted a real stir online.Why?Well, some speculated that the shark was a megalodon.Megalodons became extinct over 3.6 million years ago but it didn’t stop people from comparing the large shark to their enormous pre-historic creature that dominated oceans.The video was shared by musician Alex Albrecht, who goes by @.alex.albrecht on the platform, while he was sailing on a yacht in the Atlantic ocean.The caption said: ”Sailed six weeks in the atlantic saw this big f*****g shark, you see the shark, which appears to be a basking shark.”Basking sharks are the second-largest living shark and fish after the whale shark....
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Fritos is kicking off summer with the return of a fan favorite flavor

Fritos has brought back a fan favorite flavor in time for summer 2021 and we could not be happier! After all, this is the ultimate summer flavor. It probably comes as no surprise that the flavor of Fritos we are talking about is their BBQ flavor. This is a classic flavor that perfectly captures the magic of summer and tastes delicious while doing it.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

As hospitality venues have begun to reopen since coronavirus restrictions were eased, restaurant owners are hitting out at “no-shows” that are costing them money and leaving them with empty tables.The boss of a restaurant in Cardiff said over one weekend, 34 people who had made a reservation failed to turn up. The North Star restaurant in Maindy was forced to turn away 50 - 60 walk-ins because they were supposed to be fully booked.However, 34 of the people who had made reservations failed to turn up without informing the restaurant, leaving them needlessly out of pocket.The owner of the pub,...
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Appalachian Trail Open to Thru-Hikers Once Again

The Appalachian Trail is the longest “hiking only” footpath in the world, spanning from Georgia to Maine. But for the bulk of the past year, it’s been effectively off limits to all long-distance hikers due to COVID-19. Now, according to a new report from Matador, that’s about to change. Last...