Blue Ridge, VA

Hot and dry through the weekend

By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
WDBJ7.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center and NOAA released their hurricane forecast for the 2021 Atlantic Basin. While it’s not expected to be as active as last year’s (30 storm) season, it is going to be above average. Our first named storm developed this morning. This is the 7th year in a...

www.wdbj7.com
City
Blue Ridge, VA
Blue Ridge, VANBC 29 News

Cold May Night. Continued Cool for the Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cool April-like temperatures for mid May will continue this week. Clouds gave way to sunshine Wednesday, as a storm system passed well to our south. Tonight into Thursday morning, areas along and west of the Blue Ridge will see some frost. A Frost Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley. Some isolated showers are possible Friday. This weekend temperatures warm to more seasonable levels. Later Sunday into early next week, more showers and a few storms look to return.
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

A cold front bring a few showers and storms on Wednesday

Mild and humid conditions are expected tonight with a few showers possible. Low stay mild only cooling into the 50s and 60s. A cold front will move through on Wednesday. The front look to move into the Mountain Empire by late morning and exit by mid to late afternoon. High will range from the 60s and 70s in the mountains to the lower 80s east of the Blue Ridge. Winds will increase and become gusty behind the front.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Roanoke A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ROANOKE...WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE At 210 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Cave Spring, or over Salem, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Roanoke Salem Vinton Troutville Stewartsville Montvale and Fincastle. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Alleghany County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Bath, Botetourt, Rockbridge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Bath; Botetourt; Rockbridge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ALLEGHANY...WEST CENTRAL ROCKBRIDGE...SOUTH CENTRAL BATH AND NORTHWESTERN BOTETOURT COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF COVINGTON At 153 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Oriskany, moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Covington Clifton Forge Collierstown Iron Gate Douthat State Park Low Moor and Ingalls Field. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Bedford County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, Botetourt, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROANOKE...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stewartsville Montvale Moneta Huddleston Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview and Nace. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Blue Ridge, VAWSLS

April going out like a lion; wind roars at times Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – After three straight days of summer-like warmth, a cool front has come in to change that for us. First and foremost, the wind is going to be a force to be reckoned with. That, in tandem with the low humidity, will make it easier for brush fires to spread. Don’t burn, and be careful as to where you dispose of cigarette butts.
EnvironmentWDBJ7.com

Limited showers this evening; Wind Advisories issued for Friday

Round two of the showers are moving across the WV/VA border with light rain possible until around 2am. The coverage will be spotty and amounts would be very light. Winds remain gusty overnight as well. Skies should begin clearing by sunrise. FRIDAY. Skies clear quickly behind the cold front with...