Hot and dry through the weekend

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt; Franklin; Roanoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROANOKE...SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD...SOUTH CENTRAL BOTETOURT AND NORTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 256 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vinton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stewartsville Montvale Moneta Huddleston Northwest Smith Mountain Lake Goodview and Nace. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH