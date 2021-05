For the month of May, the Washington County Health Department will utilize local facilities in Washington County to offer COVID-19 vaccines. These sites will be posted onto the Washington CHD Facebook page. There is no appointment necessary for these sites, which is why they will not appear in the portal system. Kayla Guerra, the Health Educator for Nowata and Washington counties, said using these local facilities and offering a variety of times allows for the vaccine to be more accesible to individuals in our community.