Scouters of the Harry Miller District will be gathering on Tuesday, May 18 for their first ever “Celebration of Scouting.” This event was formerly known as the District Banquet and will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Ada. A social time will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by dinner at 6:30. The cost for the meal is $6 per person. Attendees should plan on wearing a mask during the social time.