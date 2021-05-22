newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

PREVIEW: Bucks to face Heat carrying plenty of motivation

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Px4G3_0a7uIXEw00

The Milwaukee Bucks wanted a chance for payback against the Miami Heat, who ousted them from the second round of the NBA playoffs last year.

Consider revenge a major motivator for the Bucks starting Saturday when they play host the Heat in Game 1 of this year’s first-round playoff series at Milwaukee.

The Heat have won the only two playoff meetings between the franchises, including their 4-1 series victory in the Orlando bubble in 2020. Miami swept Milwaukee in the 2013 first round on their way to their second consecutive NBA title when they were led by the Big 3 of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

Coming off their sixth-ever NBA Finals appearance last year, the Heat struggled to an 11-17 start this season before finding their rhythm once Jimmy Butler rounded into form following his return from COVID-19 protocols. Miami went 7-13 this season when Butler did not play.

Miami enters the playoffs having won 12 of their final 16 regular season games.

Butler’s 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, 6.9 rebounds and league-high 2.1 steals per game in 52 contests all were up from his output in his first season with the Heat. He is also shooting better at 49.7 percent after shooting 45.5 percent last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAfaK_0a7uIXEw00
Also Read:
4 keys for Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks NBA Playoff series

“Everyone is gaining more and more confidence, knowing what we’re going to be doing possession to possession, and how together we are more than ever,” said Butler, who sat out all three games this season against Milwaukee. “That’s what it’s going to take. Everyone is in here early, studying every part of the Bucks. … I like our chances anywhere. First to 16 wins. I’m ready to go.”

The Bucks won eight of nine games before losing their regular-season finale at Chicago on Sunday in a game in which they rested their entire starting lineup.

The Bucks’ lack of long-distance accuracy factored heavily in last season’s defeat as they shot just 32.7 percent from 3-point range in the series.

With the additions of Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, Bryn Forbes, Jeff Teague and moving Donte DiVincenzo into their starting lineup, the Bucks finished tied for fourth in the NBA in 3-point shooting at 38.9 percent.

Related: NBA playoff predictions – Bracket picks & Finals champion

“I think we just have firepower from everywhere,” Holiday said. “Offensively, you can get it one through five. From shooting to penetrating in the paint to ball movement. To Brook (Lopez), if you want him to have it around the paint, shoot 3s or Brook’s a load down low. Off the bench. We have Bryn, we have Pat (Connaughton), we have Bobby, all scorers who can really give it to you any way you want it.”

The trade for Holiday (17.7 points, 6.1 assists per game) opened Milwaukee’s offense even more and took some pressure off two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from opposing defenses. The Heat held the two-time MVP to 21.8 points per game in their series last year after he averaged 29.5 during the regular season.

“I’m in a good place mentally and physically,” Antetokounmpo said. “The pressure is earned, and I love it.”

The Heat expect to have everyone available Saturday except Victor Oladipo, who is out after undergoing surgery on his right quadriceps.

“We feel we’ve been playing with a high level of intensity and emotion the last several weeks, and that still isn’t the level of what you can expect in the playoffs,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We have enough veteran guys to understand that.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

12K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Lebron James
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Bryn Forbes
Person
Bobby Portis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Go Game#Nba Finals#Playoff Series#Warriors#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Miami Heat#Bracket#Finals#Mvp#Milwaukee Bucks Nba#Motivation#Nba Playoff Predictions#Grizzlies Blow Lead#Firepower#Grabs#Finals Champion#Chicago#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAnumberfire.com

Khris Middleton (ankle) out for Bucks in regular season finale Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton is dealing with a bit of a sore ankle, and he'll be held out of the regular season finale against the Bulls. Look for P.J. Tucker to potentially enter the starting lineup in his absence.
NBAYardbarker

Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Miami Heat center Chris Bosh was among the players included in the 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class. Bosh was a member of the Heat's team that made four straight NBA Finals from 2010 to 2014, including winning championships in 2012 and 2013. He was joined by Paul Pierce, Chris Webber, Ben Wallace; Coaches: Rick Adelman, Jay Wright, Bill Russell. WNBA: Yolanda Griffith, Lauren Jackson.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks closer to 2nd in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Bucks (45-25) pulled to within one game of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (33-37) remained tied...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus...
NBAtonyspicks.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Milwaukee Bucks will meet with the Chicago Bulls in NBA action in United Center, IL, on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 PM (EDT). Milwaukee will play in the second of a back-to-back match after racing out to a 16-point lead after one quarter and cruising to a 122-108 home win over Miami the night before. Milwaukee (46-25) had 29 assists on 46 field goals and shot 54 percent overall. On a combined 15-for-21 shooting, Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to lead Milwaukee. Milwaukee is 3rd at 46-25 in the Eastern Conference.
NBABrew Hoop

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Thread

Good evening, Bucks fans. We made it! Tonight’s matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls marks the final contest of the regular season! The games are about to matter again!. For the eight people who actually read the Game Thread, allow me to thank each and every one of...
NBAperutribune.com

Bucks' Middleton to miss regular-season finale against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton will miss the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of a sore left ankle. Middleton, averaging 20.4 points, was ruled out Sunday after scoring 21 points the previous night in a win over Miami. The two-time All-Star is missing his fourth game this season.
NBAHot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on Bucks with playoff positioning on the line

The Miami Heat (39-31) are coming off giving the Philadelphia 76ers a thorough beatdown at home two nights ago, but must now hit the road to face the Milwaukee Bucks (45-25) in another all-important clash to determine playoff seeding. This is another must-win game to avoid facing the Bucks in...
NBAbleachernation.com

Enhanced Box Score: Bulls 118, Bucks 112 – May 16th, 2021

The Chicago Bulls had one job. With the ability to clinch a 26.3 percent shot at a top-4 pick with a loss (the Bulls first-round pick sent to Orlando in the Vucevic trade was top-4 protected), the Bulls decided to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings did their job tonight by losing their respective games, thus creating a three-way tie in the league standings. This means the Bulls saw their 26.3 percent advantage drop … but I’m not going to speak to how much right now.
NBAchatsports.com

Milwaukee Bucks: Running through final day seeding scenarios

May 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA (Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports) The final day of the Milwaukee Bucks‘ 2020-21 regular season is here and there is much to figure out. The biggest topic of interest is who the Bucks will face going into the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs and...
NBAHastings Tribune

Chicago Bulls finish the season at 31-41 after a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks

CHICAGO -- Before the Chicago Bulls’ final game of an unprecedented 2020-21 season — a 118-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night — forward Thad Young took the microphone at center court to address the crowd. Much like Zach LaVine did on the first night fans were allowed back at the United Center, Young thanked the fans for their support and for enduring such a trying season.
NBAchatsports.com

Pistons vs. Heat preview: Will Miami have anything to play for?

The Detroit Pistons limp to the finish line of the 2020-21 season tonight against the Miami Heat. The Pistons will surely be outmatched talent wise, but the big question is whether the Heat will have anything at all to play for. Sub-question: does that even matter? The answer to the first question will be made clear based on the outcome of the Knicks vs. Celtics game at 1 p.m. on ESPN. If the Celtics win, the Heat can jump the Knicks in the standings and will certainly have something to play for.
NBAPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Bucks 122, Heat 108

Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 122-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum: — The Heat did not need another sample of what they look like without Jimmy Butler. — There had already been plenty of sample size in that regard. — Now 6-13 in his absence this season. — Which is a statistic that certainly boosts his case for a spot on an All-NBA team. — Next ...
NBA939thegame.com

Bucks Rest Starters, Lose Regular Season Finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS (WSAU) — With their playoff seeding locked in when Brooklyn beat Cleveland just before gametime, the Milwaukee Bucks rested their five starters and three top reserves and dropped a 118-112 game in Chicago. The Bucks will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs for...
NBAsemoball.com

Bucks hold Antetokounmpo, Middleton out of finale

CHICAGO (AP) -- Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch from the Milwaukee Bucks' lineup with the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference out of reach, and Khris Middleton missed the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bulls because of lingering soreness in his left ankle. The Brooklyn...