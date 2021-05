Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed club legend Bobby Charlton gave him an emotional speech after they won the 2008 Champions League.Ferdinand captained the side to victory over Chelsea on penalties as regular skipper Gary Neville was injured.And just prior to him lifting the trophy in Moscow, Charlton - a survivor of the Munich air disaster and 1968 European Cup winner - gave him some words of wisdom that he has never forgotten.“When Sir Bobby was there, that moment was one of the moments that will never leave my body ever, when I was stood at the...