The pound briefly touched 1.42 against the dollar yesterday morning before retreating. The first – and only – economic data release from the UK economy this week hit the headlines on Tuesday when the level of Government borrowing in April was revealed. Figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that public sector borrowing hit £31.7 billion last month – down £15.6 billion on the same period 12 months ago when UK national accounts first felt the full blow from the pandemic – as the easing of lockdown restrictions began to regenerate the economy. This represented the first annual decline since the start of the pandemic, although current levels of borrowing remain extortionate by normal standards.