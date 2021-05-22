Terry Briggs
Terry Briggs, 73, of Washington, MO passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 in St. Louis, MO. He is survived by his wife, Ardis Briggs (nee’ Berghorn) of the home; two sons: Chad Briggs and wife Nichole, and Ryan Briggs and wife Rachel, both of Washington, MO; one daughter, Allyson Pegues and husband Ron of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren; two sisters: Becky Herbst and husband Tom of Dutzow, MO, and Nancy Wood and husband Bill of Labadie, MO; one brother, Jim Briggs and wife Christie of Washington, MO; brother-in-law, Dennis Allemann; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.klpw.com