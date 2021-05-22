Fantasy Football: Will Antonio Gibson emerge as DC CMC?

The path from going undrafted in the NFL Draft to relevance in dynasty fantasy football is not an easy one. Some players beat those odds and rise to be a contributor for dynasty teams. Oftentimes it takes things to break a specific way but having one of those players when it all lines up is a huge boon for the team that is on them early enough. Here are a few names to keep on the radar that went undrafted and maybe take a flier on in the last round of a dynasty rookie draft this year. Believing in a player early and hitting on the low-cost change is one of the most fun aspects of dynasty fantasy football.