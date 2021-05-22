Fantasy Football: Will Antonio Gibson emerge as DC CMC?

Welcome back RotoBallers! Below you will find our staff's updated 2021 fantasy football dynasty rankings (top 450) including RBs, WRs, QBs, TEs and NFL Rookies. These dynasty rankings are being released after the 2021 NFL Draft - factoring in trades, off-season moves and rookie situations - but things will of course change as we get closer to the start of the NFL season. Adjustments to these dynasty rankings will be made all offseason long up until Week 1, and throughout the fantasy football season as things change, so be sure to check back regularly for updates. You can also see our staff's ongoing rankings analysis articles, discussing players to target and avoid, factoring in all of the NFL draft moves.