Roy Keane singled out Fred, Luke Shaw and Dean Henderson for criticism after Manchester United’s sloppy 4-2 defeat by Liverpool at Old Trafford on Thursday.United were hapless in defence in the absence of captain Harry Maguire, with Keane labelling the errors “schoolboy stuff”.Ole Gunnar Solskjaer denied his side were lacking motivation, having already secured a top-four finish, with the club’s main focus now on the upcoming Europa League final.Keane said the performance epitomised the gap between United and champions Manchester City and said that Solskjaer’s current squad will struggle to challenge for the title again next season.“I know [Ole Gunnar...