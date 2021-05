It is extremely important to GE Johnson employees to give back to the communities where they live and work, and their ingenuity has shown itself with the creative ways they continue to support the community during the restrictions of the pandemic. Last December when GE Johnson and HBA Cares partnered up with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs to build wooden parklets to provide downtown restaurants additional outdoor seating. Restaurant capacity restrictions were limiting businesses to outdoor dining and take-out services only and local restaurant owners were in need.