Ridgefield High School is pleased to welcome its newest National Honor Society (NHS) members. Much more than an honor roll, NHS is a distinctive, multi-faceted learning experience that provides a solid and meaningful foundation for life focusing on scholarship, leadership, service, and character. These four pillars have been associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921. The 2021 NHS cohort includes 30 students who were recently welcomed to the organization with an induction ceremony at the school.