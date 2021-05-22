Roberts, Jr., John A. 1924-2021 Platte City, Mo.

Clint Rhodes of northern Platte County was honored with this handmade quilt for his years of service to firefighting and for his role in assisting in New York City after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. Rhodes was presented the quilt recently by Dearborn Fire Chief Brad Johnson. The quilt was made by Kay Huntsman, also of northern Platte County. Rhodes served a total of 18 years as a volunteer firefighter with the Central Platte Fire Protection District and the Camden Point Fire Protection District. He and two other firefighters from Central Platte volunteered in the days after 9/11 to fly to New York City and assist with the clean-up efforts around Ground Zero. After that time, Rhodes said he developed lung problems, specifically obstructive airway disease, also known as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Rhodes, who lives just outside of Dearborn, said the Dearborn Area Fire Protection District has encouraged him to become a volunteer firefighter again, but Rhodes is not sure he’ll complete the application. He said if he did return to the field it would need to be as a driver only, as his health would limit him from performing most of the other duties of a firefighter.