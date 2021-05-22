newsbreak-logo
Platte City, MO

Roberts, Jr., John A. 1924-2021 Platte City, Mo.

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTE CITY, Mo. - Our father, John A. Roberts, Jr. passed away at age 96 on April 7, 2021. He was born in Parsons, Kansas, Nov. 14, 1924, to Cecil and John A. Roberts, Sr., the third of four boys. The family moved to Hutchinson, Kansas, where he attended high school and met his future wife, Joan. Dad lived a long happy life and was able to celebrate 71 years of marriage with mom before she passed away in 2019. Mom always said that dad was the best husband, father and provider she could ever have. She was the love of his life and they had a happy, loving partnership.

