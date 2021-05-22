MoDOT to close portion of westbound Interstate 44 at Route AH starting Monday, May 24
Drivers who use Interstate 44 near Route AH in Franklin County should plan for additional travel time starting Monday, May 24. The westbound lanes of I-44 at the Route AH exit 242 will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, and will remain closed until 7 a.m. This closure will take place nightly from Monday, May 24 until Thursday, May 28. During this closure crews will remove existing paint from the girders on Route AH.klpw.com