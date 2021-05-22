newsbreak-logo
Aurora, OH

Aurora Memorial Library offers summer reading program, story times

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Aurora Memorial Library will offer a Summer Reading Program for children in kindergarten through fifth grade starting June 8. Children are asked to keep a reading log, which will enable them to enter bi-weekly drawings for prizes, including t-shirts, books and games. Children who keep a reading log throughout the program can enter a grand prize drawing to be held at the last program on July 6. The grand prize is a family 4-pack of tickets to the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

