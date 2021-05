The pandemic is finally clearing up in (most of) the United States but it's raging in other countries. How can we be safe if COVID-19 won't ever go away? During a United States Southern Command COVID-19 Fireside Chat, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about just that. Read on for four essential takeaways that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Maybe Didn't Even Know It.