Dr. Fauci Says He Excepts Vaccines For Younger Children By The End Of Year

On Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed the CDC’s recent guidance update and suggested that vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear a mask outdoors. In an interview on CBS This Morning, Fauci said that vaccinated people should start to “make that transition” to only wearing masks indoors and in crowds. “If you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside,” he said. “It would be a very unusual situation, if you were going into a completely crowded situation where people are essentially falling all over each other, then you wear a mask. But any other time, if you’re vaccinated and you’re outside, put aside your mask. You don’t have to wear it.”