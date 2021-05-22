newsbreak-logo
Dr. Fauci Says He Excepts Vaccines For Younger Children By The End Of Year

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 4 days ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he expects coronavirus vaccinations to open up to younger children in the coming months. Dr. Fauci is the chief medical adviser to President Biden. Currently, the vaccination is only available for those who are 12 and older. When asked at an Axios virtual event whether he would recommend the shots for younger children, Dr. Fauci responded with, “Absolutely. If I had grandchildren, I would certainly recommend they get vaccinated.”

