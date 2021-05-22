OK Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

AMARILLO – Golfers in Amarillo can claim (and enjoy) the best golf course in the state of Texas. The Ross Rogers Golf Complex/Mustang Course was voted the top mid-price golf course in the state for 2021 by The Dallas Morning News. Fees at the Mustang Course were reported as $60. Fees are $44.50, which put the Mustang Course in the mid-price range. Even with this escalation in fee range, the Mustang Course was voted No. 1 in the Lone Star State. The Wildhorse Course at Ross Rogers Golf Complex was rated No. 6 – giving the City of Amarillo two of the top six courses in the state in this respective category.