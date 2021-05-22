newsbreak-logo
Texas State

OK Amarillo TX Zone Forecast

Killeen Daily Herald
 4 days ago

————— 009 FPUS54 KAMA 220838. Zone Forecast Product for The Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and. thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of...

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull

Here We Go Again Amarillo, More Storms Are On The Way

There's nothing that catches my attention on a weather map more than red, especially when there's a lot of it. Well our friends over at Storm Search 7 definitely have one for us today. We may not be in the bullseye... but we're close enough that it definitely is eyes on the skies day around Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle. Don't get me wrong I love colorful maps but this one looks pretty rough:
Texas State

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo News Alert

Get weather-ready — Amarillo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Amarillo: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Amarillo, TX

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for various lane closures in both directions of I-27 from Western Street south to the I-27/US 60 split in Canyon for metal beam guard fence and cable barrier work. Watch for left lane closures in...
Amarillo, TX

Multiple wrecks causing traffic delays on I-27

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office said multiple wrecks are causing traffic delays on northbound Interstate 27 near Rockwell Road. Officials ask travelers to avoid the area if possible. We will update this story when more information becomes available.
Potter County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Potter County in the panhandle of Texas Northeastern Randall County in the panhandle of Texas * Until 245 AM CDT. * At 1140 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Amarillo and Bushland. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas State
Amarillo, Texas

Ross Rogers GC Voted Best in Texas

AMARILLO – Golfers in Amarillo can claim (and enjoy) the best golf course in the state of Texas. The Ross Rogers Golf Complex/Mustang Course was voted the top mid-price golf course in the state for 2021 by The Dallas Morning News. Fees at the Mustang Course were reported as $60. Fees are $44.50, which put the Mustang Course in the mid-price range. Even with this escalation in fee range, the Mustang Course was voted No. 1 in the Lone Star State. The Wildhorse Course at Ross Rogers Golf Complex was rated No. 6 – giving the City of Amarillo two of the top six courses in the state in this respective category.
Carson County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carson, Potter, Randall by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Carson; Potter; Randall The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Randall County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southeastern Potter County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 633 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Washburn, or 9 miles east of Amarillo, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Hail may accumulate on roadways causing hazardous travel. * Locations impacted include Amarillo and Pantex. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo officials prepare for potential increase in summer travel

In the summer of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was relatively new at that point, increasing the precautions of individuals to travel and explore outside their own community. However, as more and more individuals are vaccinated, and as cases decrease, the summer of 2021 is expected to be full of individuals traveling and exploring, as they did prior to the pandemic.