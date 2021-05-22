The 2021 hurricane outlook is out. Here’s what Myrtle Beach, SC coast can expect
The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration said Thursday forecasters expect an above-normal hurricane season for this year. An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. But forecasters predict there will be 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 that could become hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes, according to the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.www.islandpacket.com