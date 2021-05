Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have given us one of the defining rivalries of modern-day top-level football. The two superstars have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon D’or (six for Messi, five for Ronaldo), while the two players are way out in front as the top scorers in the history of the Champions League, having won the competition nine teams between them (five for Ronaldo, four for Messi).