O’Mara Bill Would End Supplemental Unemployment
State Senator Tom O’Mara says New Yorkers are being paid too much not to work. He’s sponsoring a bill that would force New York to stop paying the three hundred dollars per month in unemployment provided by the federal government. O’Mara says business owners trying to move forward from the pandemic can’t find workers, because too many people are making more on unemployment than they would if they worked. If the bill passes, unemployed New Yorkers would have to rely on state benefits, averaging 350 dollars per week.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com