F45 Training Fitness Studio to Open on Georgia Avenue
An F45 Training fitness studio will open on the ground floor of Solaire 8250 on Georgia Avenue later this year, according to the company’s website. The company focuses on offering group workouts that primarily consist of high-intensity interval training, circuit training, and functional training. Founded in Australia, the studios offer more that 2,700 exercises and 36 different workouts to vary each customer’s exercise program.www.sourceofthespring.com