F45 Training Fitness Studio to Open on Georgia Avenue

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Note: Please consult with a doctor, to start a new exercise Program, if you do not exercise regularly. Jeh Jeh and trainer Jose Perez worked through several exercises Monday. The first exercise, which is the Rope/Sled Pull. This is a total body workout Jeh Jeh, using functional movement to activate and work the legs, core, and shoulders, with a strong focus on the back, biceps, and your cardiovascular system. For many of us, time is a huge factor, when it comes to working out. This exercise allows you to work on the entire body in a short period of time, giving you a great total body workout. It also allows you to train your body with functional movement. Which is great, because it prepares us for everyday life activities, like squatting to lift a heavy object, or to pull an object toward you. While at the same time conditioning all the muscles in the body.