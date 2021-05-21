newsbreak-logo
Reuters reveals Boeing discussing new output increase; market reacts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 21, Reuters broke the news that Boeing is discussing a further increase in 737 MAX production in late 2022 as it recovers from overlapping safety and coronavirus crises. The report is the latest in a series of Reuters exclusives on a hot-button issue for aerospace investors: whether bruised global supply chains can keep up with post-crisis demand. The week prior, Reuters broke news of a similar production hike by Europe’s Airbus, and followed on May 18 with the same company’s private warning to suppliers over quality problems.

