Reuters exclusively reports G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO’s funding
Reuters reported exclusively that leaders of the world’s largest economies back “voluntary licensing” of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the drafted conclusions of the Global Health Summit show, watering down a U.S. push for waivers and earlier commitments to supply more funds to the World Health Organization. The draft document, seen by Reuters, is the result of a compromise among experts from G20 nations which remain divided over the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.todayheadline.co