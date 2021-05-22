newsbreak-logo
Reuters exclusively reports G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO’s funding

todayheadline.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters reported exclusively that leaders of the world’s largest economies back “voluntary licensing” of COVID-19 vaccine patents, the drafted conclusions of the Global Health Summit show, watering down a U.S. push for waivers and earlier commitments to supply more funds to the World Health Organization. The draft document, seen by Reuters, is the result of a compromise among experts from G20 nations which remain divided over the waiving of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines.

