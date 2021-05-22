Reuters exclusively reports G20 snubs COVID patent waiver, waters down pledge on WHO’s funding

To speed up the colossal effort to vaccinate the world’s population against COVID-19, should drugmakers surrender some of their intellectual property rights?. The COVID-19 pandemic has reignited a long-running debate about the right balance between private profits and public health. Many experts and activists contend that World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on intellectual property (IP) limit poor countries’ access to critical medicines. Others say the IP rules are needed to incentivize drugmakers. Countries are now discussing whether to suspend the WTO rules amid the pandemic.