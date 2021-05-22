newsbreak-logo
Yates County, NY

Yates County Planning Broadband Rollout

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Behind the scenes preparations are continuing to expand broadband internet service in Yates County. The Chronicle-Express reports the county has reached a multi-year service agreement with Empire Access to provide high speed internet under the ReConnect project. An agreement has been reached with New York Engineering Services, which will design the network and supervise construction. The goal is to bring broadband to 16-hundred customers in Yates County.

