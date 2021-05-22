Yates County Planning Broadband Rollout

Officials in Yates County are getting ready for DMV reopening on June 1. It’s a major change, but one that many other counties in the region have already gone through. “We will be reopening June 1 with the hours of 9:00 am to 4:00 pm to Yates County residents and residents from the contiguous counties in our area,” Yates County Clerk Lois Hall said. “All CDL permits must be scheduled ahead of time as these permits are required to be taken to our office. Class D and Class M permits will be given on a first come first serve basis as availability allows. Class D and Class M permits may be taken online and once passed these people may come into the DMV to be issued their permits.”