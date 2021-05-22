Avs score 3 in 2nd, beat Blues 5-1 to take a 3-0 series lead

First Period - The Wild looked like they were going to skate circles around the Blues the first half of the period. However, it was the Blues that scored first in this one. David Perron shot the puck on net. The puck took a bounce off of Wild starter Cam Talbot and found its way to Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev put the puck back on net. Somehow the puck found its way between Talbot’s arm and body and in the back of the net. 1-0 good guys.