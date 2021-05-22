Outdoor columnist Dan Geddings: 'You're in a mudhole'

Many neighbors who live along the canal bridle pathway, especially east of Lock 24, are getting disgusted with golf carts and ATVs running up ‘n down the pathway. I believe horseback riders can use that stretch of canal, but folks walking along the path and neighbors say, “enough is enough” with motorized vehicles. Our house boarders the canal east of Colona and I know those type vehicles are not allowed on that stretch of canal heading towards Geneseo. On occasion, we do see a motorcycle on the bike path, but not very often. If those type vehicles are not allowed on the pathway, maybe additional warning signs by Ash Drive and other entrance locations would be a good idea. I do know that Tom Vandemore, Supt., Hennepin Canal Parkway, has been notified of the problem, but he is down to 2-3 canal workers to maintain over 100 miles of canal. He is working with Jamie Posateri, Conservation Police Officer, to increase awareness of the problem. Through the years, Officer Posateri has written numerous citations to offenders who have ignored the regulations concerning the canal pathway. She will step-up her surveillance on offenders’ who disregard the law. The fine is $195.