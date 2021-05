The statewide 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.99 percent Thursday, dropping below 1 percent for the first time since September 26. “COVID-19 is on the run in New York State as we get more shots in arms, put people back to work and reopen our economy. We couldn’t have made this progress without the discipline and fortitude of New Yorkers, and it’s important to maintain the momentum until we defeat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve lifted many of the restrictions put in place to protect the public health and adopted the new CDC guidelines, and our vaccination efforts continue throughout the state. Vaccination is the key to crushing COVID, and New Yorkers who haven’t gotten the vaccine yet should make appointments or walk into a vaccination site today.”